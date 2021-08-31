Woman tossed by bison at Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — A woman walked away with bumps and bruises after being tossed by a bison over the weekend at Custer State Park.

According to Kobee Stalder, the visitor services program manager at Custer State Park, the woman was headed back to her cabin at Custer State Park near the State Game Lodge around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Stalder says there was a herd of bison along the path, and the woman got too close. One of the bison felt threatened, and that’s when it tossed her. First responders were called to the scene to check the woman out.

Stalder says this is a good reminder to give the bison space if you are anywhere near the animals. The park is thankful that the situation did not end worse.