SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman – who admits to sex trafficking a child – will learn her fate this afternoon.

Monday, a federal judge will sentence Melanie Hollingsworth, who faces up to life in prison for the crime.

Hollingsworth admitted to helping organize sexual encounters between the teenage victim and two adult men for money.

The crimes happened between January and October of 2020. The Sioux Falls woman also faces more than a dozen charges in state court, including human trafficking and promoting prostitution.

She’s scheduled to go on trial for those charges in May.