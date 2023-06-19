SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Courthouses across South Dakota were closed Monday for Juneteenth. When they reopen today, a Sioux Falls woman will be sentenced for starting a deadly fire.

35-year-old Gerri Jensen recently pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.

Last summer she started a fire in an apartment house on North Grange Avenue, in the central part of the city. The fire sent 53-year-old Charice Admire to the hospital. She died the next day.

Jensen is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.