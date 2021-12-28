Woman, teen arrested for roles in Sioux City hatchet assault

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman and a teenager were arrested by Sioux City police after suspecting they played a role in a hatchet attack.

Mary Blair, 52, of Winnebago, was arrested and charged with four felonies in connection with a December 18 hatchet attack.

Court documents stated a person and Blair showed up at the victim’s apartment, and the other person attacked the victim with a hatchet.

The documents indicated Blair had originally been kicked out of the apartment by the victim, and the attacker returned to the residence because he was angry she was kicked out.

Blair was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Christmas Day with a bond of $60,000. She was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent.

Police arrested a second person believed to be the attacker on Monday. He is a 16-year-old from Winnebago, Nebraska. He was charged with first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, and willful injury causing serious injury. He was taken to the Woodbury County Jail and charged as an adult before being taken to the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.

The victim received surgery for his injuries and is reportedly recovering.