SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of driving drunk to get a breathalyzer test.

Rebecka Hinker

Authorities arrested 35-year-old Rebecka Hinker on Friday.

According to a prosecutor, she blew 0.3, which is nearly four times the legal limit. She was taking part in the 24/7 program, which is supposed to hold people accountable after being convicted of alcohol-related crimes.

It’s her fourth DUI arrest since February of last year and her sixth since 2014. On Monday, the judge set bond at $7,500 cash, calling her a danger to the community.