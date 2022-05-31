RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Tuesday morning.

This came after a pursuit that began around 4 a.m. An officer tried to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Lacrosse and Waterloo Street in north-central Rapid City. The chase continued all the way to Terra Street in the southeast part of the city, where police were able to block her car.

The woman started to drive towards the officer when the officer shot at her, hitting her several times.

“We started to render aid to the driver and called for EMS to show up. The driver is female and was transported to the hospital and is being treated there. Alive at this point; I haven’t had a status update since then,” Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said during a briefing on the shooting.

The officer-involved shooting has now been handed over to the DCI for further investigation.