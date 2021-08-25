Woman shoots man in apparent planned parking lot meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 22-year-old man was shot twice in an apparent planned meeting with a woman Tuesday afternoon. It happened in a parking lot at an apartment complex on the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls, police said.

The man’s injuries were non-life threatening, public information officer Sam Clemens said during today’s briefing. He was shot in the arm and the torso.

Police arrested the alleged shooter Jamie Tortice, 35, whose address is listed as transient, at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of South Gateway. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault. She was found inside a car.

Police did not find the gun but were seeking a search warrant for the car and the woman’s nearby motel room.

The two people had apparently agreed to meet but did not know each other. Clemens said surveillance cameras in the parking lot recorded the details of the shooting incident. The victim walked up to the woman’s vehicle, opened the door and started to reach inside

“We don’t think he was trying to reach for her,” Clemens said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a friend after he ran away from the woman’s car.