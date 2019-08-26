Woman sentenced to 90 days in county jail for embezzling more than $100,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A woman who embezzled more than $100,000 from two Sioux Falls dentist offices is sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.

Cheryl Callies worked for one of the victims for more than 45 years.

Callies was a longtime bookkeeper for two Sioux Falls dental offices in the same location – 10th Street Dental and Montoya Dental Office.

Monday the judge suspended most of her sentence, leaving just 90-days in county jail. Thomas Montoya, who used to own Montoya Dental Office, says it isn’t enough.

“She was given a very light sentence for what she did, because it emotionally devastated me to find out what she did,” Montoya Dental Office, Thomas Montoya said.

One thing Doctor Montoya said when he took the stand Monday was that Callies not only stole money, but also trust.

“I considered her part of family, and I don’t think I will ever get over it,” Montoya said.

Callies said she stole money because of a gambling addiction. KELOLAND News also tried to speak with Callies after the sentencing, but she declined to comment.

The judge also ordered her to pay $105,000 in restitution.

“She should have gotten some more time as a penalty but I don’t think she realize the devastation she’s caused other people, I don’t think she has clue the damage she did emotionally,” Montoya said.

In court Monday the judge acknowledged that Callies had been making efforts in dealing with her addiction, such as going to Keystone Treatment Center.