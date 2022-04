MILLER, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old Miller, South Dakota woman has been sentenced for her role in a fraud scheme involving CARES Act money.

A judge sentenced Marietta Ravnaas to two years of probation.

She also has to pay more than 20-thousand dollars in restitution to unemployment departments in Massachusetts and Washington State.

Ravnaas was involved in a wire fraud scheme to obtain COVID-19 CARES Act unemployment benefits in 2020.