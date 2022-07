SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman linked to the overdose death of a 16-year-old boy is headed to federal prison.

Louis Sandoval died of an overdose on December 2, 2020.

A federal judge sentenced Donna Garnett to 9 years behind bars followed by three years of supervision. She’s one of 5 people who’ve entered guilty pleas in the case.