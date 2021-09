BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman trusted to take care of her sister’s child is now headed to prison for the little girl’s death.

Wednesday a judge sentenced Renae Fayant to 75 years behind bars for starving the toddler in 2019.

Investigators say the girl was confined to a small area of the home where they also found feces.

Robert Price is also accused in the case. He’s scheduled to have a jury trial next month.