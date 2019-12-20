Woman sentenced for stealing money from evidence bags

A woman trusted to oversee evidence for the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety is headed to federal prison. A woman trusted to oversee evidence for the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety is headed to federal prison. A woman trusted to oversee evidence for the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Public Safety is headed to federal prison.

Earlier this year, Lorraine Yellow Boy admitted to taking money out of evidence bags to pay bills and gamble.

Now a judge has sentenced her to six months behind bars. She’ll also have to pay $30,000 in restitution.