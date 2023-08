SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Watertown businesses will spend nearly eight years behind bars.

Reva Plunkett pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

In her factual basis statement, Plunkett said she had stolen nearly $700,000 from Doug’s Anchor Marine and Brotherhood Arms over several years.

She worked for both as a bookkeeper.