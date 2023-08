DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — A Fort Dodge, Iowa woman who pleaded guilty to the murder of her newborn baby is getting 50 years in prison.

Last November, Taylor Blaha and Brandon Thoma pushed the baby into the water in a bathtub, ultimately killing the child.

Blaha said she was concerned about losing her other child if authorities found out about her drug use.

Blaha has a chance for parole at 35 years. Thoma pleaded guilty in July and will be sentenced next month.