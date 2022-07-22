SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls area woman has been sentenced for prohibited possession of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of South Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced that 35-year-old Elizabeth Ashley Drake, described by the release as transient, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by three years supervised release.

Drake was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2021 of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as she had previously been convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment of more than a year. She has also been barred from possessing a firearm due to the illegal use of controlled substances.

Drake pled guilty of her charges, which stemmed from a June 2021 incident in which Sioux Falls police searched a vehicle Drake was a passenger in and located the firearms, narcotics, and syringes.