SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sisseton woman will have to pay back $23,000 dollars after pleading guilty to embezzling from a tribe.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Valette Keoke will also spend 2 years on probation.

Court Documents say that from June 2017 to July 2020, Keoke embezzled money and property from the Long Hollow District of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe.

She worked as the District Coordinator of the Long Hollow District at the time. Keoke processed checks from the LHD’s bank account and would accept checks payable to herself.

She received around $23,000.