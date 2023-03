SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A McIntosh woman has been sentenced to jail time after pleading guilty to stealing elevator funds from the McIntosh-Watauga Equity Exchange.

DeAnn Holzwarth was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in prison (all suspended), 60 days in jail, six years of probation, and ordered to pay $39,143 in restitution.

Holzwarth earlier pled guilty to one count of grand theft by embezzlement. Holzwarth served as the elevator’s business manager from 2016 until 2021.