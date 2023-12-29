SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Selena Pretty Bird, 26, was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for her role in assaulting a victim on Nov. 24, 2022, the state Department of Justice said in a news release.

Pretty Bird, of Mission, was indicted for assault resulting in serious bodily injury by a federal grand jury in July. She pleaded guilty on Sept. 25. The victim suffered a broken arm and a scalp laceration in the assault.

She was remanded to custody.