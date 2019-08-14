Woman sentenced after stealing money from grandmother

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – A Trent woman who admits to stealing more than $100,000 from her grandmother has been sentenced.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, Jennifer Ahrendt, 46, pleaded guilty in May to theft by exploitation of an elder. Authorities say between December 29, 2016 and May 11, 2018, Ahrendt handled the financial affairs of her now-deceased grandmother as she was entrusted under a power of attorney. An investigation found Ahrendt took money from the accounts she was managing on behalf of her grandmother and used the funds for herself, including a large portion she gambled away.

Ahrendt was sentenced to 180 days in the county jail, all of which was suspended on the condition that she be placed on probation for 10 years. She must also pay full restitution in the amount of $115,899.13. While on probation, she will not be allowed to manage any finances other than her own.

