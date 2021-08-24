Woman scammed out of $1,200

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says a woman is out about $1,200.

Scammers claimed they were from Xcel Energy and that they were going to shut off her power because she was behind on payments.

The scammers told the victim to get Bitcoin to pay the bill.

“The scammers seem to have moved away from getting the reloadable cards or the gift cards and now moving into Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies I guess you’d say,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police siad.

Clemens says if you get a call like this, hang up, call the company directly and ask about the issue before giving money to someone over the phone.