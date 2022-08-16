SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is headed to prison for her role in laundering drug money in South Dakota.

A federal judge sentenced Rosa Elena Madrigal to five years behind bars. She pleaded guilty earlier this year.

In court documents, Madrigal says she made multiple deposits of cash from drug sales and used various bank accounts to avoid being noticed by law enforcement.

Three other people face charges for selling the drugs.

Court papers say the operation involved at least 500 grams of meth.

One defendant, Oscar Madrigal, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing drugs.

Trial dates are pending for the other two suspects who are also charged with money laundering.