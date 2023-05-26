VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a sad week for rock and roll fans. Superstar Tina Turner died at 83 on Wednesday.

Mary Edelen enjoyed folk music in her younger years, but on a Friday night in 1973, she was a rock and roll fan.

“Everything was alive. It was just an amazing concert, which is why I remember it today,” Vermillion resident Mary Edelen said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ike and Tina Turner performed at the University of South Dakota.

Edelen, a USD alum, went to the show with her husband.

“Ike played the guitar, and that’s what he did, and he sang, so he was singing along with her, but she was the star of the show, so much action. I don’t know how in the world you could put on a concert like that and move around like she did. She was very athletic…you talk about athleticism. She was the epitome of that,” Edelen said.

Ike and Tina Turner performed at what was then called Slagle Auditorium during Dakota Days.

Mary Edelen talks about Tina Turner’s show in Vermillion in 1973.

“I think Slagle was practically full. It was a huge concert and it drew a lot of people,” Edelen said.

The news of Tina Turner’s death, brought back memories of that night.

“She was a very strong woman, and you could see that in her performance, that she had everything in control, and she loved the music, she loved the songs, she loved to dance to them,” Edelen said.

Decades later, the Queen of Rock and Roll is unforgettable.

Edelen says songs played that night included “I want to take you higher” and “Proud Mary.”