Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from evidence bags

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A woman — trusted to oversee evidence for the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety — admits to committing a crime against the tribe. 

Lorraine Yellow Boy has signed a plea agreement, saying she will plead guilty to larceny.  According to court papers, Yellow Boy began taking money out of evidence bags last October.  

She signed a document admitting that all together she stole more than $30,000. 

Court papers say she used some of the money on bills, but spent a majority of it gambling at the Prairie Winds Casino. 

The crime has a maximum sentence of five years in prison. 

