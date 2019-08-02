Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from evidence bags

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A woman — trusted to oversee evidence for the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety — admits to committing a crime against the tribe.

Lorraine Yellow Boy has signed a plea agreement, saying she will plead guilty to larceny. According to court papers, Yellow Boy began taking money out of evidence bags last October.

She signed a document admitting that all together she stole more than $30,000.

Court papers say she used some of the money on bills, but spent a majority of it gambling at the Prairie Winds Casino.

The crime has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

