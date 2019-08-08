Woman pleads guilty to federal wire fraud and tax evasion

A California lottery winner – accused of conning friends out of more than a million dollars – is headed to federal prison.

Judy Lynn Carroll won $5.2 million in 1989.

11 years later, she started asking friends for money, claiming the IRS had frozen her assets.

One of those friends, who now lives in the Rapid City area, ending up giving her more than $600,000 over a period of several years.

Carroll recently pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and tax evasion.

Now, a federal judge has sentenced her to seven years in prison. She’ll also have to give $1.5 million to her victims.