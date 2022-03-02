SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of March is about celebrating Women’s History.

Thursday, downtown Sioux Falls will host a Boutique Crawl, featuring nine boutiques.

Kelly Grovijahn, co-owner of M.K Threads, says events like these showcase how women-run businesses come together.

“We truly believe in coming together and rising all the ships,” Grovijahn said.

and support each other as a community.

“Community over competition, so that’s one thing we really do speak a lot about. If we all are successful it’s best for everyone, the more success you have from your neighbor to the right, the more success you have,” Grovijahn said.

One of those neighbors is JuLiana’s Boutique La Femme…

Ran by co-owners Juile Haagenson and Lana Olshove (Ol-sho-vee). Both women said they are excited about tomorrow’s event.

“The idea is, is that they get inside your business and see it, we don’t expect them to buy anything, but maybe they will remember us,” Lana Olshove said.

The event isn’t about competition, but rather a way to grow the community.

“There is enough sun for everyone to get a tan (laugh),” Juile Haagenson said.

And for fellow women to support each other.

“For me to own a business like this, the people, the women who come in here and they finally have an event now, or they’re just like I want to feel good. Do you know how many people have told us, thank you for making me feel pretty, I feel confident, and I’m excited to go out there?” Juile Haagenson said.

The Boutique Crawl goes from 10 a-m to 8 p-m on Thursday. If you get a stamp from each business, you can be entered into a grand prize drawing.