SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Better Business Bureau is reminding South Dakotans to be aware about government imposter scams that took off during the pandemic and still remain a big problem.

A Rapid City woman is out $1,200 after someone she thought was her Facebook friend told her she was eligible for a federal grant of nearly $16,000. All she had to do to receive the grant was pay fees with gift cards.

“Well, we know that wasn’t really her friend. Scammers gained access to her friend’s Facebook page and ultimately then, that’s what happened to our victim as well. The scammer said they needed to have access to her Facebook because that’s how they were going to pay her is through Facebook,” Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau said.

This scam sets off a lot of red lights including demanding payment through gift cards, which a federal agency would never request. Also, a legitimate offer would never require someone to pay-up in order to receive money.

These types of government-imposter scams are getting more lucrative, accounting for more than $445 million last year alone, more than double the amount from 2020.

Victims are often vulnerable because they’re desperate for money during these tough economic times, and they’re trusting because the offers appear to be coming from the government.