Woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a crash north of Hermosa Thursday evening.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, preliminary information seems to indicate that a 2009 Peterbilt 320 garbage truck was heading northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when it began to turn right onto Daughenbaugh Road. A 2007 Toyota Rav4 was also heading northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 and rear ended the truck.

The 56-year-old female driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear whether she was wearing a seatbelt.

The 32-year-old driver of the truck was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.