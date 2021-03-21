Woman killed in two-vehicle crash near Spearfish identified

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The identity of the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday has been identified by authorities.

Around 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, 68-year-old Mary Keats of Belle Fourche was crossing U.S. Highway 85 from St. Onge Road to East Colorado Boulevard when her 2006 Buick LaCrosse collided with a northbound 2006 Mercury Montego. The Mercury Montego was driven by 78-year-old Barba Bentz of Bell Fourche.

Keats was pronounced dead at the scene while Bentz was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.