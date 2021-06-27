Woman killed in rollover on Interstate 29 in SE South Dakota

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) – A 38-year-old woman has died in a crash on Interstate 29 about 15 miles north of Elk Point in southeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a minivan was southbound on I-29 just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday when it entered the median, then crossed both southbound lanes, went into the west ditch and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the van.

She died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The freeway was closed and traffic was rerouted for about an hour.