RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Rapid City has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling southbound on Haines Avenue toward Patton Street. The Jetta was traveling at a high rate of speed with its headlights off. A marked Rapid City Police Department vehicle was making a left turn into a parking lot and was struck by the Jetta.

A passenger in the Jetta, 27-year-old Lexi Hagen, of Rapid City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jetta sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the police vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.