RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

Rapid City Police say they responded to a rollover crash in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive around 1:30 a.m.

On scene, authorities found two people in the vehicle and two more people who had been ejected from the vehicle. The two people ejected from the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say one of the people ejected from the vehicle, a female in her late 20s, later died at the hospital. Police say the woman who was ejected and died was the driver of the vehicle.

At this point in the investigation, authorities believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.