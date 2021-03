WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) The woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Watertown on Wednesday has been identified.

Authorities say a Chevy Impala was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the driver lost control and entered the southbound lane and collided with a Dodge Charger.

The driver of the Impala, 30-year-old Cyra Schaefer died to injuries sustained in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.