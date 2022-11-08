MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — A two-vehicle crash west of Milbank Monday morning left one woman dead and two men hurt.

According to preliminary information from the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Both vehicles ended up in the eastbound lane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 28-year-old woman driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 26-year-old man driving the pickup sustained life-threatening injuries; a 26-year-old man who was a passenger received serious non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants were taken by ambulance to the Milbank hospital. Seatbelt use by the men is under investigation.

Names of those involved are not being released yet, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.