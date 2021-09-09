Woman killed in Fall River County crash identified

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash northeast of Hot Springs late Saturday night has been identified.

Authorities say a motorcycle was heading south on South Dakota Highway 79 when it struck a deer. The woman driving the motorcycle, 50-year-old Deanna Elmquist, of Hot Springs, was thrown from the bike into the driving lane. Officials say she was then struck by a vehicle that couldn’t avoid her.

The 70-year-old man driving the vehicle was not hurt.

Elmquist was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.