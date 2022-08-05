WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KELO) — One woman has died in an SUV vs. dump truck crash Thursday afternoon near Woonsocket.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 4:13 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 393rd Avenue and 230th Street which is six miles southwest of Woonsocket.

A 70-year-old woman was killed and a 72-year-old man, who was the driver of the SUV, is facing life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say an SUV was westbound on 230th Street when the driver failed to yield at the intersection of 393rd Avenue and it collided with a dump truck that was southbound on 393rd.

The 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three children were also in the SUV and suffered minor injuries. Every person involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

The 45-year-old driver of the dump truck had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Names of the people involved won’t be released until notification of family.