Woman killed in crash near Waubay

WAUBAY, S.D. (KELO) — One woman is dead and one man is injured following a two-vehicle crash west of Waubay.

On Friday morning a 2007 Lincoln MKZ Sedan was travelling westbound on Highway 12 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding with a 2021 Peterbilt 389 semi-truck and trailer.

The 61-year-old female driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old male driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries in the crash. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.