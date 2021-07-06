Woman killed in Belle Fourche crash identified

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Belle Fourche has been identified.

Authorities say a Harley Davidson trike was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it was hit by an eastbound Chevy Malibu as the car attempted to cross the highway.

Both people on the trike were thrown from the vehicle. Diana Davis, the 72-year-old passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The 78-year-old driver of the Malibu received minor injuries.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate.