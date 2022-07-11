SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall of a home into the backyard and hitting a woman.

In a release sent Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in Burbank on July 8th at 11:40 a.m. for a report of a crash. On scene, authorities found a vehicle that had crashed through a garage wall exiting into the backyard and striking a resident of the home who was in the path of the vehicle.

The victim, 54-year-old Elizabeth Williams was transported from the scene to a hospital where she later died of her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The cause of the crash continues to be investigated.