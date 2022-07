GROTON, S.D. (KELO) – A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Monday, July 11, east of Groton.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says preliminary crash information shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it struck a deer. The vehicle entered the ditch and went into a slough.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital where she later died, on July 12. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.