YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — One person has died after an SUV crashed into a semi-truck, officials said.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Thursday at 9:51 a.m. on Highway 81 near 306th Street, about three miles north of Yankton.

Authorities said Teresa Brandt, 44, was driving a grey 2014 Ford Escape south on the highway and hit the rear-end of a semi-truck. At the time, the semi had slowed down to turn west into a private drive.

Brandt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Yankton County Emergency Medical Services, Yankton Fire Department, and the Yankton County Emergency Management Office responded to the scene.