Woman intentionally drove car in the Missouri River, Sioux City PD say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman intentionally drove a car into the Missouri River Wednesday morning, police said.

The Sioux City Police Department received a report of a car being driven into the river Wednesday at 9:11 a.m.

They said the report was made by a woman in her 20’s who had gone into a business in the 800 block of Gordon Dr. and requested help.

Officers determined that the woman had taken a family member’s car and attempted to drive it into the river in the area of Floyd Blvd and Larson Park Road.

It appears that the woman drove through the construction site and exited the car once it got stuck on the bank of the river. The unoccupied car eventually slid into the river and sank.

The woman appeared uninjured but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment of mental health conditions.

Sioux City Fire & Rescue and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are discussing options for

removing the car from the river and will be the agencies handling that.