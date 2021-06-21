Woman injured after shooting near 7th and Spring, suspect arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested for aggravated assault after a shooting near downtown Sunday.

At police briefing on Monday, Officer Sam Clemens said a woman, her 6-year-old daughter and a man were walking near North Spring Avenue and 7th Street around 7:30 p.m. The man picked up a toy laying in the boulevard when a man began yelling at him, accusing him of stealing the toy. Police say several people came out of the home and began to yell at and approach the victims.

Clemens says the woman began to pepper spray the people approaching them. The man, who initially started yelling, pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the leg. She had non life-threatening injuries to her calf, police say.

The suspect, 35-year-old Dwight Green of Sioux Falls, was arrested for aggravated assault.