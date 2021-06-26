Woman in custody after stealing tractor

HENRY, S.D. (KELO) — A woman has been taken into police custody following the theft of a tractor near Henry on Friday.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a reported gas drive off in Henry. Law enforcement located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop but it did not yield. Authorities say a collision occurred with another motorist forcing the vehicle into a ditch in which the driver fled on foot.

Around 5:50 p.m. police received a report of a tractor being driven west of Clark with a woman matching the description of an earlier report. Officers responded to the scene where a John Deere tractor failed to yield to law enforcement. Eventually officers managed to get the tractor to stop near 421st Avenue on U.S. Highway 212.

Jayden Durick was taken into custody.

Durick is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond and is being charged with eluding, burglary, and grand theft of the tractor.

The investigation is ongoing.