Woman imprisoned for driving getaway vehicle after heist

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – A Sioux City woman has been given 30 months in prison for driving the getaway vehicle after a bank robbery.

Thirty-six-year-old Karen Merrick was sentenced Thursday. She’d pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact. Prosecutors had charged her with bank robbery but changed the charge in return for her plea.

Prosecutors say Merrick drove Phillip White away from Iowa State Bank in Le Mars after he robbed it on Dec. 12, 2018. Officers managed to flatten the vehicle’s tires during a chase and arrest the pair. White’s been sentenced to 12 years.

