Woman identified in vehicle-pedestrian crash

COLMAN, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Moody County on Saturday has been identified by authorities.

Hevin Mathis, 34, of Rapid City was walking in the driving lane of Interstate 29 around 10 p.m. Saturday night when a 2011 GMC Yukon driving southbound in the lane struck her. Hevin was prounounced dead at the scene.

The male occupants of the car, a 29-year-old man and a one-year-old passenger, were not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.