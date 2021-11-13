Woman identified in fatal Vermillion crash

VERMILLION, S.D. – Authorities have identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this week near Vermillion.

47-year-old Tina Jensen of Vermillion was driving northbound on S.D. Highway 19 when her vehicle crossed the center line, colliding with a semi-truck.

Jensen and 45-year-old Jarrod Johnson, the driver of the semi-truck, were transported to the Vermillion hospital. Jensen died of her injuries while Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jensen was not wearing a seat belt while Johnson was, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.