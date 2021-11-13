Woman identified in fatal Vermillion crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO crash generic

VERMILLION, S.D. –  Authorities have identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this week near Vermillion.

47-year-old Tina Jensen of Vermillion was driving northbound on S.D. Highway 19 when her vehicle crossed the center line, colliding with a semi-truck.

Jensen and 45-year-old Jarrod Johnson, the driver of the semi-truck, were transported to the Vermillion hospital. Jensen died of her injuries while Johnson suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Jensen was not wearing a seat belt while Johnson was, authorities say.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 