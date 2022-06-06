PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The name of the woman who died in the fatal crash near of Reptile Gardens has been released.

Kathryn Stverak, 78, has been identified as the woman who died in the 2-vehicle crash 5 miles west of Rapid City. She was from Box Elder.

Officials say a 2010 Buick LaCross, driven by Stverak, was going east on Highway 16 when the car veered to the right and hit a guardrail. The Buick then drove through both lanes going east, through the median, and was stuck head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport when it reached the westbound lanes.

Authorities say Stverak was sent to the Rapid City hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai had to be extracted from the SUV. They suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries and were also sent to the Rapid City hospital. Officials say they are from Rapid City and were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.