REDFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown woman has been identified as the fatality in a one-vehicle crash north of Redfield on Saturday, April 29th.

27-year-old Jessica Jones was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 281 near mile marker 154 in a 2023 Toyota Camry. At about 11:10p.m., the vehicle crossed two lanes and entered the east ditch. The Toyota then hit an approach and went airborne before hitting a tree.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle’s male passenger, Colin Digby, 28-years-old, received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was also wearing a seat belt.

The SDHP is investigating the crash. Charges are pending against Digby.