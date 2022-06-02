YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is in the hospital following a drowning incident Thursday evening.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a female drowning in the water at the free beach area off Toe Road in Yankton.

The female was identified as 27-years-old Tallan Smith of Yankton.

Officials say two females spotted Smith and went into the water and brought the victim back to shore.

Smith was later airlifted to a hospital in Sioux Falls, her condition is not known at this time.