SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO) — A woman was taken to the hospital after dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide were found in a Summerset, South Dakota home.

Summerset Police says officers were called to a home on Freedom Place for a welfare check Wednesday afternoon. Officials say Montana Dakota Utilities detected high levels of carbon monoxide at the door.

Officers went inside and found an elderly woman unconscious on a bedroom floor. First responders were able to get her out of the house quickly. Authorities say she is in stable condition.

Officials are reminding everyone to check their carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.